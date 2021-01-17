Marwa, Ex-Lagos MILAD, is New NDLEA Chairman

By Deji Elumoye

A former military administrator of Lagos and Borno State, Gen. Mohammed BubaMarwa has been appointed as the Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) by President MuhammaduBuhari.

A close ally of President Buhari, Marwa had worked assiduously as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) between 2018 and December 2020, along with others to develop a blueprint on how to end drug abuse in Nigeria.

Sources in the presidency and the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja have confirmed that the appointment takes immediate effect.

At the anti-drug law enforcement agency, a top official that pleaded anonymity, said the management team of the organisation was already prepared to welcome Marwa as he is billed to assume office this week.

Noted for excellent record of performance wherever he touches, there are already high expectations of enduring reforms by staff of the agency and Nigerians, who have been commenting on the appointment since the information leaked online Friday night.

One of such came from a public commentator, Mr. Timawus Mathias, who on his Facebook page on Saturday morning admonished NDLEA officials to prepare for shake up and serious work.

“Congratulations to General MuhammaduBubaMarwa as he answers the National Call to head the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency. Marwa is an all rounder. Whatever task he undertakes is thoroughly delivered.

“NDLEA be ready for the Marwa Shake Up! His forte is perfection, attainment of global standards of excellence. First 100 Days, we will note a difference. Best wishes General, God’s speed and favour all the way”, he said.

Polished, deep and a pan-Nigerian, Marwa was once a military attaché, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, USA, and defence attaché, United Nations, New York, as well as former ambassador to South Africa and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland.

He obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and another in International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh. These are in addition to his training in the Nigerian Military School and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

