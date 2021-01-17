Buhari Mourns Martins-Kuye, Says Ex-Minister Will be Sorely Missed

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, as a great loss to the nation.

The President in a condolence message issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina,

said the ex-Minister will be sorely missed for his insight on issues of development, particularly in tailoring budgets that reflect needs of the people, with his emphasis on full implementation.

He commiserated with family, friends and associates of the former Minister praying that the Almighty God will comfort them at moment of grief.

Buhari also condoled with Ago Iwoye community, government and people of Ogun State over the passing of the Third Republic Senator who also served in the Fourth Republic as Minister of State, Finance, bringing with him many years of experience from the banking sector.

The President further prayed for the repose of the soul of the former Minister.

