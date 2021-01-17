ADE ADEFEKO’S DIPLOMATIC LICENCE

This my egbon has just been announced Honorary Consul of Botswana in Nigeria. No wonder if you follow him on Instagram you will be seeing his picture with so many big people in South Africa. Ade has posed with Mandela, Tutu, all of them o. He will just be smiling and walking with them from the plane to the football field to the dentist and even to the farm.

Remember he is a big boy with Olam, the people who are doing agricultural revolution in Africa. Ade speaks eleven international languages and has a huge networking reach hence this his new assignment which will make it easy for me to run by the time the Sokoto people slap Kukah and FFK carry out his threat. Ade go just give me visa to Botswana, the land of the yellow virgins with exposed breasts. Yes na.

Why do you think I am so excited that my friend who I last saw at the Wheatbaker and he bought me a bottle of Coke and he say, “Edgar no drink pass Coke oh,” and I say my brother no worry na takeaway sef so they will not charge you service charge and he hug me – is now an international diplomat? Ade comes from a rich pedigree in banking. He was the very first that I modelled my sales career after. He was bold, confident, and sassy. I used to love his suits and he showed me the way very early. He and Francis Okumagba. He left banking quite early and has done so well for himself that he today more than deserves this appointment. Well done, bro, and more quick wins for you. Sha stay safe.

