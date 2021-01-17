62 Shops, Houses Destroyed in Lagos Market Fire Outbreak

By Rebecca Ejifoma

A total of 62 shops, and some residential buildings, Saturday, were destroyed after fire gutted Ijesha market in Oshodi area of the state.

The fire incident, which was said to have started at about 5pm and put out at 8.50pm, affected 62 traders and about 28 households.

According to the Southwest Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, “The fire was suspected to have started from a room, converted to shop while cooking and gas cylinder gutted fire.”

He said though no life was lost or injury sustained, immense properties were lost.

Farinloye added: “The challenges faced by responders were lack of water supply nearby, five fire tankers from Federal, State and LRU had to go some Kilometres away from the scene to source water.”

The coordinator also said that activities of hoodlums temporarily disrupted response and efforts at preventing vandalisation of the salvaged areas.

The timely involvement of the NEMA Grassroots Volunteers from Mushin helped to calm down the hoodlums and to curb the spread of the fire.

Agencies present during the emergency phase and post emergency damage impact assessment include Federal, State, LRU fire Services, Police Disaster Management Unit (DMU), NEMA Grassroots Emergency Volunteers Corps (NEMA GEVC), Police, and NEMA

Following this unfortunate incident, NEMA has enjoined Nigerians to be safety conscious in handling fire in this season of the year.

Farinloye imlplored further: “Fire has been known to be a good messenger when handled with utmost care but a worst enemy when there is slack in mismanaging it.”

