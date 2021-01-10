COVID-19: Nigerian Unveils Free Online Platform for African Students

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Amid the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 on the global education system, a Nigerian-American, Dr. Henry Balogun, has floated an online lecture series to cover all categories of students, especially those of African origin.

Balogun, Chief Executive Officer of www.PrimeHangout.com, the online classrooms would pay special attention to the needs of African students, many who are lagging, owing to the social distancing protocol caused by COVID-19.

He explained motivations to float the platform during a session with THISDAY at the weekend, noting that the initiative was purely born out of sheer passion to assist African-Americans at the difficult times.

He said, “This is a technology developed to assist students of all ages in their quest for academic excellence and to lend a helping hand to every institution of learning all over the world.

“The need for the prompt takeoff of this idea cannot be delayed, given the sad realities of the damage done to the global educational system by Coronavirus; with Africa being at the receiving end.”

Balogun, an indigene of Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State who has been living in the US for over 40 years, said his PrimeHangout online charity and support efforts, were 100 percent minority owned and non-partisan.

He also noted that PrimeHangout is a “social media carefully positioned to successfully compete through exclusive technology as well as success-driven innovation, such as its Transparency platform designed to help disadvantaged students.

“No child should suffer and struggle quietly with learning difficulties. Transparency provides an open door to a child having problems with whatever subject – math, science or any subject in any school in the United States and around the world.

“One thing we cannot overemphasize is the fact that transparency is totally free for schools and free for students and their parents. It’s a free service at every level, and developed to remove the stigma associated with learning problems.

“It is equally designed to assist teachers who are frustrated and wrestling with what-do-I-do to help students a little more. All there is to be done is for schools to register to use it.

“Once registered, the invitation goes out to teachers who would in turn enter their students’ as well as parents’ information to receive an exclusive registration invitation,” Balogun explained.

The philanthropist added that the transparency module of Primehangout “makes it possible for teachers to post homework along with any specific instructions.

“Students and their parents would immediately have access to the homework posted. Any child in need of help should be able to find mentors.

“Those who would like to step forward and help as mentors are also encouraged to login to PrimeHangout and register to assist.

“We also developed a unique library as an additional resource centre and would greatly appreciate donating eBooks, teaching videos, etc. to the library.

“Donation of materials that can help students every step of the way can only be submitted to PrimeHangout through our library.”

Besides, he disclosed that www.primehangout.com also assists fresh graduates, especially those of African descent, who are in need of job, to secure employment, at no cost.

“All we do is to collect your biodata and connect you with employers in need of your services,” he enthused.

