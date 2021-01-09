Ondo Bans Trading in Vehicular Traffic, Walkways

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Government has placed total ban on trading along vehicular traffic lanes, pedestrian paths and walkways on major market corridors in the state.

The ban, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, was sequel to the setting up of the Committee on Waste Management.

Ojogo added that the action of the government was also in its bid to instill sanity, especially in Akure the state capital.

The commissioner, said the ban also includes artisans such as vulcanizers whose activities impede free flow of vehicular traffic, especially on the market corridors.

The statement said, “Put simply, traders and artisans who have encroached on the main road and walkways in Arakale (Market) and Oja Oba along Oba Adesida road, Akure, with their wares are hereby directed to vacate such unauthorised trading spots with effect from Monday, January 11, 2021.

“This directive becomes pertinent in view of the abuse and brazen disregard to the status of Akure, the State capital. It is particularly, a major source of concern that vehicular and pedestrian traffic now contend for space amid trading activities on same spots.

“In order for the directive to be fully obeyed, the State’s Special Task Force shall, beginning from Monday, January 11, 2021, swing into action for effective enforcement and compliance.”

