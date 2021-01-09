Nigeria Records 1,544 Covid-19 Infections

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Nigeria has recorded 1,544 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 as at Friday, January 8.

Daily statistics of new infections posted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that on January 8, 2021, 1,544 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

It said that till date, 97,478 cases have been confirmed, 78,552 cases have been discharged and 1,342 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 1,544 new cases are reported from 21 states — Lagos (739), Plateau (168), FCT (153), Oyo (91), Nasarawa (90), Rivers (80), Kaduna (35), Edo (33), Kano (29), Ogun (21), Delta (19), Sokoto (16), Akwa Ibom (11), Ebonyi (11), Enugu (10), Osun (10), Niger (9), Bauchi (8), and Kebbi (8).

