Niger LP Rejects Ogah’s Appointment as National Chairman

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has rejected the appointment of Mrs Mariam Ogah as the National Chairman of the party, saying the procedure adopted for her appointment “violates the party’s constitution”.

The party said in a communique issued at the end of an emergency stakeholders’ meeting held in Minna on Thursday that: “We therefore dissociates ourselves with this laughable appointment, imposition of Mariam,” describing it as unacceptable null and void and of no effect.

The communique jointly signed by Abdullahi Mohammed Jabi, the state Chairman and Abdulwahid Adeniran, Secretary General, made available to THISDAY wants a national stakeholders’ meeting to be held to address the issue of the leadership of the party.

“All the former and serving leaders of Labour Party, governors, legislators on the platform of the Labour Party, former National Working Committee members and aggrieved party members should take this opportunity to rebuild the Labour Party in the interest of the public

“This is the right time to unite the party members and position it for the 2023 general election as the third force platform for Nigerians to salvage the challenges confronting the nation,” the party said in the communique.

It therefore gave the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) 21 days “to commence consultation and holding of stakeholders’ meeting to chart a new course for our party”.

The party also pleaded with Chief Dan Onwaanyanwu, now of the Zenith Labour Party to come back to build the Labour Party because his legacies remain the best administration in the party.

The communique said in the interest of peace and need to rebuild the party, all members with pending cases in court against the late factional Chairman, A A Salami, should withdraw such cases in the collective interest of members to achieve and give opportunity for alternative dispute resolution mechanism, adding that a 12-man reconciliation committee should be set up to handle the issue.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

