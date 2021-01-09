Eduok’s Death a Big Loss to Nigeria, Says Buhari

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok, as a big loss to the nation.

The President in a statement on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Garba Shehu,

condoled with the family of former Minister of Aviation, and 12th Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Eduok.

He described Eduok’s death as a huge loss to the nation, particularly all those he inspired and mentored in tactical air operations.

The President joined the military in mourning the passing of the highly decorated former officer, who spent more than two decades updating his pilot skills in the United Kingdom, United States and then Soviet Union, returning to the country to share his experience with colleagues and younger officers.

While commiserating with government and people of Akwa Ibom State, friends and associates of the deceased, Buhari affirmed that Eduok lived a life of service to the nation and humanity, with distinguished results in all endeavours.

He, therefore, prayed for the repose of the late Air Force Chief’s soul and for God’s comfort over the family.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

