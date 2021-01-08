Oyo Monarch Kicks off Oranyan Heritage Foundation, Museum at 50th Golden Jubilee Anniversary

Yinka Olatunbosun

A museum dedicated to the achievements of Nigerian and indeed African women, past and present in Oyo state is set to be a ground-breaking affair. This comes as part of activities marking the 50th coronation anniversary of the Alaafin of Oyo, HRH Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III on January 10, 2021. The Oyo monarchy will formally flag off Oranyan Heritage Foundation (OHF). Founded by Chief Mrs Comfort Titilola Orija-Adesoye, the Iyalaje of Oyo Kingdom, the launch will commence with the laying of the foundation on a 50-acre land in Oyo town. Scheduled to host limited number of guests in line with the Covid-19 protocols the ffoundation laying ceremony is scheduled to hold between January 12 and 14.

The OHF Facility, according to the Project Consultant/ Manager Lumin-Artica, will include a museum (Black Women in History). The OHF and its museum are dedicated to the achievements of women across generations and beyond.

“Oranyan Heritage Foundation (OHF) an NGO, has its main objective in building a 21st century Museum of Black Women in History,’’ stated Lanre Olagoke, CEO, Lumin-Artica who is also a protégé of the late Prof. Ben Enwonwu. He further disclosed that the Director, The British Museum, Hartwig Fischer and the UK-based Museum expert and former trustee of The British Museum, Bonnie Greer OBE are interested in seeing OHF project become a reality.

“We all know that when women and girls are thriving, the family is thriving; the nation is thriving and the entire world is thriving. This potential new museum dedicated to the history and achievements of women will be rooted firmly in its community. It will also have an active digital life which will serve all,’’ he declared.

The line-up of activities include inter-religious prayers at the palace on January 12, OHF Project Ground Breaking on January 13th and Community Homage on the 14th and Empowerment session on the 15th. A movie premiere based on the story of Alaafin of Oyo would be shown on the 16th.

