NAF Mourns Former Air Force Chief, Nsikak

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday expressed sadness over the death of former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok (rtd).

Late Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok died yesterday at a hospital in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

A statement issued by the Nigerian Air Force said the late Air Marshal Eduok, was the 12th Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

It said the late Air Force boss served the NAF meritoriously from 1968 –1999, and was CAS from 1996 -1999.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of officers, airmen/airwomen and civilian staff regretfully announces the passing away of the former Chief of the Air Staff, NAF, Air Marshal Nsikak-Abasi Essien Eduok (rtd),” a statement signed by NAF spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, said.

He was born on July 11, 1947 at Mbak in Akwa Ibom State.

He enlisted into the NAF as a potential pilot on August 1, 1968, and had his initial military training at the Nigerian Defence Academy, after which he went for primary flying training in 1970.

Before becoming the 12th CAS, Air Marshal Eduok served as Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Makurdi and as CAS he was also appointed a member of the now defunct Provisional Ruling Council.

He was appointed Minister for Aviation on March 20, 1995.

During his tenure as the CAS, he contributed immensely to the development and transformation of the NAF and made significant and considerable impact.

“The contributions of this confident, courageous and professional senior officer even while in retirement would be sorely missed.

“His death is a monumental loss to the NAF family and indeed the entire nation. May God Almighty comfort the entire Eduok family and grant them the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the statement further said.

