Africa Olamma Pageant to Debut February 2021

Chiamaka Ozulumba

Emergent pageantry, Miss Olamma African Pageant (MOAP), is set to debut in Enugu state on February 13 this year.

As hinted at the unveiling of the pageantry in Enugu at the weekend, the elimination stages ran from October 1 to November, 2020.

While camp is slated to open at Nike Lake Resort Enugu on February 7, the grand finale will hold at The Base Landmark Enugu on February 13.

The pageantry is anchored on the need to foster a community of young Igbo ladies who are determined to keep alive the Igbocentric ways of life.

According to the Head of the Pageantry, Mr. Emmanuel Ezima, MOAP is a renaissance of the status quo.

He expressed that the event aims to tell the unique African story of resilience, enterprise, valiance and aesthetics, through the eyes of the Igbo woman.

“Miss Olamma Africa is designed as the biggest Pan-Igbo pageant in the world, and Mnet Africa has given vent to it.

“It’s the vehicle for Igbo social and economic integration across Africa and the world. It is not just a pageant, it is a movement. We are excited to be at the helms of such auspicious dawn,” Ezima added.

He enthused further about the media visibility Mnet has given to it through DSTV and GOtv in six Africa Magic channels.

This, he said, resulted in continental penetration and visibility with over 1,200 contestants, including Igbo ladies in diaspora across seven African countries.

“We are celebrating the Igbo culture, fashion, food, art, and tourism potentials. we are celebrating Igbo citizens and organisations contributing to the sustainability, advancement and recognition of the Igbo culture, her people and especially youth and women all over the world,” Ezima said.

He further disclosed, that the Olamma Africa Pathfinders Award will take place during the finale of Miss Olamma Africa Pageant.

His words: “The finale will be a valentine event and already celebrity movie stars, musicians are already being confirmed to perform at the big event.

He, therefore, urged corporate organisations to take advantage of the platform to push their product campaign across the Eastern Nigeria.

