Police to Arraign Deeper Life School Officials over Alleged Sexual Abuse

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Following the alleged sexual abuse of Don-Davies Archibong, an 11-year-old student of Deeper Life High School in Uyo, the police in Akwa Ibom State are preparing to arraign some officials of the school.

Some officials of the school were said to have been detained after attending a meeting at the police headquarters, Uyo, summoned by the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme.

David Okokon, lawyer to the parents of the boy said to have been sexually abused by two senior students of the Deeper Life High School, told Premium Times, yesterday morning, he would be in court today (yesterday) for the arraignment.

“They (the police) are arraigning those people found culpable, this morning,” said Okokon who flew into Uyo from Abuja for the case.

Before them, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command had detained one Dr. Effiong Udimidue over the alleged molestation and maltreatment of Archibong.

It was gathered that Dr Udimidue and four other staff of the school were detained after the meeting the police held with all parties involved in the matter on Tuesday at the police headquarters, Uyo.

According to a reliable source, Udimidue retired from the state government and is currently running his own private clinic within Uyo, the state capital.

The four staff of the school who were also detained included, the Vice Principal of the School, and an administrative staff whose names could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Others are two teachers, who double as Boarding Masters of the junior students hostel and Senior Students hostel, Mr. Akpan and Mr. Nseabasi Joseph respectively.

It was gathered that the meeting, which was in continuation of investigation into the Deeper Life High School matter. ended about 5p.m. Tuesday.

Further investigation revealed that the police command had last Thursday invited all parties involved, including the Senior Students accused of molestation and bullying, and they had made statements over the controversial issue.

The mother of Don-Davies, Mrs. Deborah Archibong had petitioned the police command alleging that her son, Don Davies was inhumanly treated, molested and subjected to starvation in the school.

Recall that the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, had in a statement on Tuesday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, made available to newsmen in Uyo, assured Akwa Ibom people that no stone would be left unturned in unraveling the truth.

Amiengheme, who had also assured that the outcome of the investigation would be made public, however enjoined all parties involved in the matter to exercise restraint pending the outcome of the ongoing police investigation.

Meanwhile effort to get reaction of the PPRO, Odiko MacDon on the detention of the five persons failed as he did not take calls made to his G.S.M phone.

