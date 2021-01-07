Lalong Identifies Polo as Tool for Tourism, Economic Growth

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has identified polo game as veritable tool to promote tourism, economic prosperity and to showcase the state to the world. He added that the state’s government was determined to consolidate on the positive development of polo tournament by supporting sporting events in the state.

The Governor stated this at the closing ceremony of the 2020 NASCO Annual Polo tournament held at the Hassan Katsina Polo field in Jos.

He said that polo game, which has a long and rich tradition in the state, will particularly receive government’s attention in this regards.

Lalong, while commending participants at the tournament said, “I have been informed that the week-long event enjoyed the participation of polo teams and enthusiasts from across the country. This development delights me as it again shows the growth of the game and its resilience particularly during this era of COVID-19.

“Let me therefore specially thank the Nigerian Polo Federation and the leadership of the Jos Polo Club for consistently hosting this tournament.

The sponsorship by NASCO Group of Companies and other corporate bodies has steadily enhanced the quality of the annual tournament and also created more awareness on the game of polo in Nigeria and Plateau State.

The Malcomines of Jos emerged winners of the Governor’s Cup at the tournament, defeating Keffi Ponys and Abuja Lintex, amongst others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

