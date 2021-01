Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets started their campaign at the WAFU B tournament on a losing note last night going down 1-0 against Cote d’l voire at the Stade Municipal in Lome.

The Ivorians scored the winning goal 14 minutes from time.

Fatai Amoo’s charges fought hard to find the equalising goal but were unable to break their opponents defence.

Eaglets need a win in their final Group B crunchy clash with Black Starlets of Ghana on Saturday to stand any chance of progressing to the semi final.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram