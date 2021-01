By Rebecca Ejifoma

A fuel-laden tanker Thursday morning somersaulted and exploded in Ladipo area of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway in Lagos.

Fire-fighters quickly arrived at the scene to put out the inferno.

It could not be confirmed if there was any casualty at the time of filing this report.

