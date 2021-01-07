Boko Haram Attacks Geidam, Destroys Buildings

By Michael Olugbode

Boko Haram insurgents have invaded Geidam, one of the biggest towns in Yobe State, destroying buildings and leaving many residents fleeing.

Gaidam, about 180 kilometres from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, is the headquarters of Geidam Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources, the insurgents who were believed to have taken position around the town at about 2pm on Wednesday, started shooting at about 6pm which resulted in the residents fleeing.

The sources, who could not give the number of casualties, said many houses were set ablaze as residents ran into the bush.

They said soldiers and air bombardment later came came to dislodge the insurgents.

A source said the town remained quiet at about 8pm when the insurgents were chased off by the military.

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai-Mala Buni, has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide emergency support and take stock of destructions from the Boko Haram attack on the town.

Buni, while commiserating with the people of Geidam, described the attack as most unfortunate.

He said: “The attack came at a time when there is general improvement in peace and security across the state.

“The general improvement in security and support provided by government has given our people the opportunity to gradually resettle and reclaim their means of livelihood.”

He however said the attack would not deter government in its efforts to rebuild, reconstruct and rehabilitate communities initially destroyed by insurgency.

He commended the people of the state for their resilience and determination to rebuild their lives and move forward.

According to him, “The government and people of Yobe State would continue to partner with the security agencies for the full return of peace and security across the state.”

In a similar development, SEMA officials have arrived Geidam and have taken stock of the destructions on private and public properties.

SEMA Executive Secretary, Dr Mohammed Goje, said the agency had commenced stocktaking of the damages caused by the attack.

He said: “In line with the directives of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, l am leading the team to Geidam to assess the situation and see areas in need of immediate intervention to provide succour to the people.”

