Police Kill Six Bandits, Rescue 23 Kidnapped Victims in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Police Command in collaboration with the operatives of the Nigerian Air Force yesterday killed six bandits and rescued 23 kidnapped victims in Lambo village of Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement issued yesterday, said the combined security team recovered 63 rustled cows, sheep, 12 motorcycles and G3 rifle during the gun duel with the hoodlums.

The bandits, who rode on motorcycles, had earlier attacked the village, killing two villagers and kidnapping 17 women and six children before the security agents intervened.

Isah in the statement said: “On December 29, 2020, at about 02:30hrs, bandits numbering over 30 and shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Lambo village, Wurma Ward, Kurfi LGA of Katsina State, killed two persons and kidnapped 17 women and six children.

“Men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force were alerted and they blocked all their possible escape routes.

“Consequently, the teams laid siege for the criminals between Ummadau and Kwayawa village and engaged them in a fierce gun duel, consequently, six bandits were killed, all the 23 kidnapped victims were rescued, 23 cows, 20 sheep and 31 goats, 12 motorcycles and one G3 rifle were recovered.”

He, however, said search parties were still combing the area with a view to arrest more suspected bandits “or recover their dead bodies.”

