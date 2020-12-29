Iheanacho Misses Penalty as Crystal Palace Hold Leicester

*Wilfred Ndidi, Eberechi Eze unused substitutes

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, blew the opportunity to begin his 2020/21 Premiership goal account yesterday when he failed to convert from the penalty spot as Leicester City played 1-1 at Crystal Palace.

The 2013 U-17 World Cup winner with Golden Eaglets was selected ahead of Jamie Vardy, yet the Nigerian international failed the integrity test when it mattered most.

Iheanacho’s timid spot kick in the 20th minute was saved by Palace’s Vicente Guaita to give Roy Hodgson’s men the hope that they could share points with the Foxes.

Utility midfielder for the Foxes, Wilfred Ndidi was an unused sub same way Crystal Palace’s Nigerian born English player, Eberechi Eze was benched all through the game.

Iheanacho was however replaced in the 72nd minute of the game which was his eight appearance in the league by Demarai Gray.

After a goalless first half, it was Palace who broke the deadlock in the 58th minute thanks to Wilfred Zaha who finished off a counter-attacking move.

But with seven minute remaining in the game Harvey Barnes rescued a point for Leicester as he created a bit of space for himself before drilling the ball into the corner.

Leicester are now temporarily on 29 points and Palace 13th on 19 points in the league table ahead of late Monday night fixtures.

Elsewhere in the English topflight, the fixture Manchester City and Everton was postponed four hours before kick-off because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the Etihad club.

The latest tests have returned more positive results, in addition to those of Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and two staff members revealed on 25 December.

The City training ground will be closed for an “indeterminate period”.

City cited “a risk the virus could spread” among the squad with the “security of the bubble compromised”.

The postponement comes during a period that has also seen a number of English Football League matches called off because of Covid-19.

