476 FCT Health Workers Contracted COVID-19 in 10 Months, Says FCTA

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed that a total of 476 health workers including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory staff, drivers and other auxiliary personnel have been infected by the virus since the first case of the pandemic was recorded in March.

In a statement issued Tuesday by its spokesman, Anthony Ogunleye, FCTA said that a total of four doctors have also succumbed to the disease, the latest, a female doctor from Gwarimpa hospital, who passed on over the course of the week. It added that there has not been any other recorded fatality involving health personnel in the last one week.

The statement was in the light of a report that FCTA hospitals were currently rendering skeletal services due to the death of 20 medical doctors from COVID-19.

Ogunleye described the figure which was credited to the President of the FCT chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Enemo Amadu as untrue saying the fatalities he gave were the national figure cutting across the 36 States of the federation and the FCT.

He noted that as at Monday, December 28, 2020, all FCT hospitals were operating at full capacity inclusive of emergencies for adults and children, delivery and maternity services, theatre services, laboratory and pharmaceutical services, and hospital kitchens.

Ogunleye said although there had been incidences where COVID-19 positive patients had infected some medical personnel, this personnel and indeed the patients have been treated and discharged and the affected hospital areas fully decontaminated without any adverse effect on the overall functionality of the hospitals.

“It is important to mention that these fatalities have not in any way adversely affected the quality of services rendered in these hospitals and most certainly not to the point of rendering skeletal services. The FCTA has since the beginning of the pandemic been in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and remains as committed as ever in efforts to contain the spread of the disease,” he said.

The statement said a lot of emphases was currently being placed on the treatment of an expected rise in the number of high-intensity patients who might need more intensive care while the medical personnel will continue to take all precautionary measures in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He further enjoined all residents of the FCT to observe all health and safety protocols to contain the spread of the virus by observing physical distancing, frequent hand washing, and facial coverings.

