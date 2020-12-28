Coca-Cola to Enhance Environmental Sustainability

Raheem Akingbolu

Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited and its bottling partner, Nigerian Bottling Company, RecyclePoints, have continued the implementation of “Project Revive” – a Coca-Cola sponsored initiative focused on supporting communities to aid their economic recovery from the pandemic through recycling.

The waste-management social benefit venture ‘RecyclePoints’ took to Sangotedo recently, to establish a new recycling bank at LUFASI Nature Park, to make recycling accessible and rewarding for those in the community.

This development followed the official launch ceremony which was held in Lagos last September, where Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited unveiled “Project Revive” targeted at ensuring a waste-free world through waste recovery and recycling.

Through the World Without Waste campaign, Coca-Cola seeks to collaborate with recyclers, local NGOs and private-public organisations, to reduce its carbon footprint across the country, waste created by food and beverage packaging, and other non-biodegradable substances.

Speaking at the event was the head, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, who explained: “In September, we officially announced the launch of Project Revive, in collaboration with our partners, RecyclePoints.

“It makes me particularly proud to see the planned expansion of this project in another local community.

“Coca-Cola remains committed to ensuring the achievement of our environmental sustainability goals, and this initiative is another step towards reaching our targets as enshrined in our World Without Waste campaign.”

Welcoming the participants and dignitaries to the event, the Administrator of LUFASI Nature Park, Ms. Adeseye Adegboye, who spoke on behalf of the founder, Mr. Desmond Majekodunmi, thanked RecyclePoints for making good on its promise made on 22nd of April 2018, in commemoration of Earth Day at the LUFASI Nature Park, to setup a recyclables collection centre within the vicinity.

