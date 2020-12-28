Catholic Clerics Endorse Obi for Presidency

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Onitsha Archdiocesan Health Coordinator, in Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Basil Ekwunife, and the Chairman of Onitsha Archdiocesan Hospital Board, Rev Fr. Patrick Omuta, have both described the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, as the man who has the knowledge, character, passion, drive and integrity to lift Nigeria from present decadence.

The clerics made the comment on Obi during the end of the year party organised by Holy Rosary Specialist Hospital and Maternity, Waterside Onitsha.

A statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Valentine Obienu, said the two clergymen applauded Obi for his philanthropic gestures across the country, most of which they said do not often get the media attention.

According to the statement, “We are always proud to have Peter Obi in our midst because we know how great a leader and accomplished achiever he is. He had his first cry and first smile as a newly born baby in this hospital. Over the years, he has continued to spread that same smile through his responsible governance, philanthropic gestures and deep insights into issues of national importance.”

Omuta particularly praised Obi for his simplicity, humility and humane approach to issues.

The high point of the event was the donation of N1 million to the hospital by Obi.

Obi, who is a former state governor, said he would never be tired of investing in and supporting the health sector, adding that he will always make sacrifices to ensure that society is rid of diseases.

He lauded the church for always maintaining the standards of hospitals, schools and other establishments under its care, saying such is the kind of beneficial partnership between the church and the government that should be encouraged for societal development.

The Manager of Holy Rosary Specialist Hospital and Maternity, Water-Side, Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Francis Ojukwu, also commended Obi for his consistent lifestyle of philanthropy.

