Army Refurbishes 19 Operational Vehicles in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As part of efforts to enhance the country’s security architecture, the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps (NAAC) in Bauchi State has refurbished 19 of its war vehicles for use by its troops.

Inaugurating the refurbished ‘B’ vehicles at the NAAC headquarters in Bauchi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Buratai, said the gesture was in line with the policy of the Nigerian Army to prepare and boost the morale of its personnel to combat terrorists in the country.

The refurbished vehicles, which were the initiative of the Commander of Army Corp, Major General Mohammed Magaji, included three TCVs, DAF Truck, Steyr Truck, Seven Ford Rangers, four Nissan pick, a Toyota Hilux among others.

The COAS, who was represented by the Head of Policy and Planning, Army Headquarters, Lt General Lamidi Oyebade Adeosun, said the efforts of NACC in the refurbishment of the vehicles would go a long way in improving the operational capabilities of the army personnel.

He said the idea to refurbish the war vehicles would help equip officers that would be deployed to war zones with healthy vehicles to enable them succeed.

The chief of army staff, who hailed the army armoured corps action, promised that the army headquarters is ever ready to support all army formations nationwide to discharge their statutory duties.

According to him, “The military have the mandate of providing external security to Nigeria by protecting its territories,” just as he charged the troops to deal decisively with criminals across the country.

