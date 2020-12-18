Zik is the New Voice from Edo

Isaac Imafi, a young versatile artist from Esan, Edo State is gradually making waves in the music industry. He recently released ‘Bad Belle’, a wave-making song on Osaretin Festus Isibor-owned DeepEnd Records.
Zik started his entertainment sojourn as a comedian while in primary school. However, the spotlight was focused on him after he won a music talent competition tagged ‘The Dance Hall King’ in secondary school.
Zik would later join a music crew The Soultunerz. The group broke up after their first album and Zik later joined a showbiz crew called Braineyez.
In 2006, he became a music producer after studying an online course in music production. He joined the Deep lEnd family in 2015 first as a studio engineer, a producer and later signed as an artist on the record label.
“Bad belle is a song that educates the people about envious friends and relations,” he said in a statement.
DeepEnd Entertainment consists of recording studio, film and television production studio, record label, photo studio, editing suites, graphics and production equipment rentals.