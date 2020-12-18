Two Lawyers Jailed over N24m Fraud

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction and sentencing of two lawyers, Sogo Akinola and Feranmi Akinluyi, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

The convicts were arraigned sometime in October 2018 on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences and stealing to the tune of N24m.

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charge preferred against them, thereby leading to their full trial.

In the course of the trial, the prosecution, through its counsel, Spiff Owede, called five witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence by the court.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Taiwo found the defendants guilty of the offence and sentenced them to two years imprisonment each, with an option of fine of N1 million.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

