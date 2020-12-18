So Fresh Celebrates 10 Years of Inspiration, Enriching Lives

By Rebecca Ejifoma

So Fresh Neighbourhood Market Ltd, a proudly Nigerian company founded by winning couple, Goke and Bimbo Balogun, celebrated their 10 years anniversary on November 6, 2020.

With 10 outlets across the nation, So Fresh is making healthy food easily accessible thereby ensuring good health and wellbeing for Nigerians.

According to the CEO, Olagoke Balogun, “So Fresh will continue to play its part in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 2 and 3 in Nigeria, as we expand our reach across the nation”

He spoke further that their quest is to inspire people to live healthier and happier lives by enriching them with fresh, wholesome, nutrient-rich and delicious meals.

The COO, Abimbola Balogun highlighted the values she shares with her husband, the CEO, a feature that makes it easy for them to work as a team.

Her words, “We share so many things in common. But most importantly, we share similar values. That helps us to negotiate work together.

“It’s been a journey of commitment, commitment to agreeing to work together. Even when we have disagreements and conflicts, we are still able to navigate and focus on where we want to be.”

Abimbola listed the issue of agreement and commitment to the same goal, adding that So Fresh was born out of their love for eating fresh fruits and vegetables.

“That common experience that we both had in our separate families was a very strong connection,” she noted.

Nollywood actress and fitness enthusiast, Kate Henshaw also commended So Fresh’s growth over the years.

Henshaw, who is the animated role interpreter, said: “It is not easy to be able to make fresh food every day for people; you will have food that will get spoilt. But they are committed totally. Since then, they have been supporting me.”

Recalling that when she had her first fitness event, So Fresh supported her. “It is just amazing to see the growth and even the lives of the staff transformed.”

While describing the brand as strong and affordable, providing fresh healthy meals, the Nollywood diva hinted that when “you invest in people, and make them part of a company they are going to want to stay”.

Meanwhile, over the next seven years, So Fresh is bent on investing over $10 million in the west African region, as it drives her expansion plans to surpass 100 stores.

Its focus remains to build a healthy nation, create jobs, and expand the learning and capacity of the food retail space in the country.

