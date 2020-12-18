Plaudits for Ndidi as Everton Pick Maximum Points at Leicester

*Ancelotti: Iwobi playing his best game since I arrived Everton

By Femi Solaja

Despite Leicester City’s 0-2 loss to Everton on Wednesday night, team Manager, Brendan Rodgers believes Wilfred Ndidi’s impressive performance in central defence remains a big positive for the Foxes.

The Super Eagles defensive midfielder is just returning to form after two months on the sideline due to a groin injury.

But with the duo of Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu out with injuries, Rodgers was forced to play Ndidi in central defence against the Toffees and the Nigerian star performed admirably.

“Yeah. A lot of the season we’ve been struggling with injuries and whatnot to defenders, and I thought the two centre-halves were outstanding, Wesley and Wilf,”Rodgers said after the game.

”For Wilf (Ndidi) to go in, you think he’s played there all his career. He’s playing against a top-class striker who has made great improvements in Calvert-Lewin and I thought they gave away very little.

Wilf was outstanding in the game but I thought Wesley was very good too.”

The 23-year-old has made five league appearances for the Foxes this season and scored once.

Similarly,

Ndidi’s Super Eagles teammate, Alex Iwobi got good ratings from Everton’s Manager Carlos Ancelotti.

Iwobi provided an assist for the visitors’ opening goal netted by Richarlison in the 21st minute.

“It’s his (Iwobi’s) best moment since I arrived (at Everton). He is showing confidence, is really good in one-versus-one situations and is working hard,” Ancelotti told the club’s official website.

“The key is to work hard – the team is working hard. I said to the players that we have to be satisfied for tonight but we have to work and we have to improve.”

As against the wing-back position the Nigerian has been made to occupy over a month ago, Iwobi was switched back to his conventional attacking midfielder on Wednesday night and the performance helped the club to secured a massive win.

The 24-year-old operated as a right wing-back for Everton with full-back Seamus Coleman out injured.

Iwobi has made 12 appearances in the Premier League this season and provided two assists in the process

He is expected to start when Everton host his former side Arsenal in a league game at Goodison Park tomorrow.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

