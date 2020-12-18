Enorecords Records Sales of Over 2 Million Copies of Evi Edna Ogholi CD Units

By Mary Nnah

Nigeria’s most celebrated Reggae queen, Evi Edna Ogholi, who was away from the Nigerian music scene for over 19 Years is now back and better. Nigeria acclaimed independent record label and artist management, Enorecords LLC group, recently signed the veteran singer for five years and she immediately released her EP titled “Peace and Love” in August 2020 through digital platforms and physical CD format through an American distribution company Kunaki.

The reggae queen was shocked when her new album started making waves all over Nigeria national radios and other parts of West Africa, as Radio presenters continued rotating her song on the air.

Interestingly over 2 million physical CD sales units of Evi Edna Ogholi’s new EP have been sold.

“Enorecords LLC still believes in Physical Cd culture, I will never give up in promoting physical CD’s although digital downloads work faster.” the Enorecords LLC group added.

Enorecords LLC, previously called “Enorecords SNC” is the home of Nigeria main reggae artists, enriching its label with the likes of Evi Edna Ogholi, King Wadada, Winning Jah, blessed memory of Lucky Dube band and others.

Enorecords LLC, had been responsible for successful Vinyl and Cassette sales for music legends like Fela Kuti, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Ebenezer Obey and Amb. Osayomore Joseph in mid years of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Enorecords LLC was nominated for Obaland Awards, for Best record label of the Year, which it finally won. Same year it received the Business Award for Exemplary Business of the year 2001, an annual award hosted by Association of Edo music Entertainment Cub.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

