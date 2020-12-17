SWAN Condoles with NFF, Family over Death of Ibah

By Adibe Emenyonuin

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has condoled with the family and members of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), over the sudden death of Hon. Emmanuel Ibah on Tuesday.

SWAN equally condoled with the immediate family of the late Ibah and reassure them that the association will continue to identify with them despite the passing of their patriarch.

Ibah who was until his demise, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom Football Association as well as Coordinator of the South-South zone of the NFF was reported to have died after brief illness.

In a tribute by Sir Honour Sirawoo and Jude Opara, SWAN President and Secretary General respectively, they described Ibah as a true friend of the association who constantly identified with the activities of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter.

They said the late Ibah, effectively contributed his quota to the development of football by ensuring that the Super Eagles had the best of preparations and support each time they played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

“As a member of the Executive Committee of the NFF, Ibah was a stabilizer who at all times promoted peace.

“He was an incubator of ideas which perhaps saw his enviable rise in football administration.

“The NFF President, Amaju Pinnick was apt when he described his late colleague as “brilliant, humble, eloquent and one man that was full of ideas.”

The late Ibah was also Chairman of the NFF Protocols and Ceremonial Committee as well as the Vice Chairman of the Referees and Establishment Committees of the NFF.

SWAN therefore, urges the NFF not to allow the effect of losing a committed colleague to affect its activities.

The Sports Writers further encourages the football governing body to work harder to achieve the developmental goals which they have set together with the late Ibah.

