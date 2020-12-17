St. Racheal’s Pharma Donates N1.5M, PPEs to Ogun State Government

Sunday Ehigiator

In commemoration of the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) 2020, St. Racheal Pharmacy, a leading pharmaceutical company in Africa, donated N1.5 million, alongside some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and Racheal’s Pharmaceutical products to the Ogun State Health Commission.

They made these donations recently to officially mark the beginning of WAAW aimed at increasing awareness of global antimicrobial resistance and to encourage best practices among the general public, health workers and policy makers so to avoid the further emergence and spread of drug-resistant infections.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites resist the effects of medications, making common infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

They are used to fight diseases in humans, animals and plants and include antibiotic, antiviral, antifungal and antiparasitic medicines.

Presenting the Donations, the Chairman St. Racheal’s Pharma, Akinjide Adeosun said the company was donating the items to support what the Ogun State Government was doing in the health sector.

“At St. Racheal’s Pharma we don’t just talk but we also execute, we make life everything we say here. I’m very happy with the development in health in ogun state under the Ogun State commissioner of health , Dr. Tomi Coker.

“We manufactured our antibiotics from overseas that can actually compete with international standards. So you can be rest assured that all our antibiotics are very good. We are also donating N1.5 million to support the healthcare in Ogun State.”

The Commissioner for Health Ogun State, Dr. Tomi Coker, while appreciating St. Racheal’s Pharma, encouraged them to build a pharmacy in the state just as they have done in Lagos State.

