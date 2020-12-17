Kenya Airways Joins Lagos City Marathon as Partner

The number of global brands entering into partnerships with Access Bank Lagos City Marathon increased on Wednesday as award-winning airline, Kenya Airways joined the rich list of partners.

With Access Bank as Headline Sponsor, the rich list of partners include 7UP Bottling Company, Eko Atlantic City, Eko Hotels, Revolution Plus Property, Bet9ja, and Skechers, the Centre of Excellence Lagos is the host city.

The deal to bring Kenya Airways onboard the award-winning Access Bank Lagos City Marathon was brokered by the Project Consultant and Managing Director Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Bukola Olopade.

In a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Communication and Media Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Olopade said, “We are happy to have Kenya Airways as the official airline partner of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, an event that has redefined the trajectory of races in Africa and across the rest of the world.

“This is a partnership that is coming at the right time because the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has positioned Lagos as a global marathon destination and that is fostered by organisations like Kenya Airways who value quality and top-notch delivery which is our signature across all our races.”

Hafeez Balogun, Country Manager, Kenya Airways Nigeria added that “We are involved with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon because the ideal behind the event tallies with our culture of promoting the African spirit. Africans are champions of marathons and Kenya Airways is the pride of Africa.

“We are eagerly looking forward to another excellent show of African spirit of strong will power, determination, and perfect finishes at the 2021 Lagos City Marathon.”

The sixth edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, a prestigious World Athletics Silver Label road race, is slated to hold 13th of February, 2021.

The event which normally host over 100,000 runners from across the world each year including top elite runners, however due to Covid-19 will only accept 10,000 runners to participate in the next edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Nilayo Sports Management Limited is the foremost sports management and marketing company in Nigeria.

With over two decades of experience, NSML promotes sporting activities from grassroots level to international level in Africa.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

