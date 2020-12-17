House Moves to Allow Diaspora Voting

By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a Bill seeking to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to enable Nigerians in diaspora participate in elections.

The legislation, which seeks to amend Section 77 Subsection (2) of the Principal Act, is sponsored by the Chairperson House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe and 15 other lawmakers.

According to the Bills draft, every citizen of Nigeria, who has attained the age of eighteen years residing within or outside Nigeria at the time of registration of voters for purposes of election to a Legislative house, shall be entitled to be registered as a voter for that election.

The Bill also stipulates that they must have also lived in Nigeria for a period of at least five years from a minimum age of ten years o=ld; and be legally resident in the country of residence for at least twelve months. Also the House passed for second reading, a Bill titled, ‘’Bill for an Act to Repeal the National Human Rights Commission Act, Cap. N46, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the National Human Rights Commission Bill, 2020 to strengthen the Commission to conduct Investigations and Sustain Activities in Nigeria; and for Related Matters (HB. 1072),’’ sponsored by Hon. John Dyegh and Hon. Onofiok

Luke.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

