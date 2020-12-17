Court Remands Delta LGA Chairman

By Omon-Julius Onabu

A Magistrate Court in Asaba, the Delta State capital, yesterday ordered that the Chairman of Patani Local Government Area, Mr. Perez Omoun, be remanded in Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre for allegedly attacking the state Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Basil Ganagana, and members of his family last Sunday in Asaba.

The local government council chairman was arrested and charged to court by the police on a four-count charge, including the intent to cause grievous harm and unlawfully injuring one Mr. Ebikapade Tuesday, who tried to prevent the accused from attacking Ganagana and his family.

The Presiding Magistrate, V. O. Okonta, ordered that Omoun be remanded in prison till December 30, 2020, pending the determination of his bail application and the issue of jurisdiction raised by the Prosecutor, Mr. F. O. Itua.

In the case between him and the Delta State Commissioner of Police, the defendant, Omoun, was also charged for malicious damage of eight cars belonging to Ganagana, his family members and the Ministry of Energy valued at N199.9 million.

He was also charged for maliciously damaging the iron gate of Ganagana’s house by hitting the gate with his Lexus 570 SUV, thereby destroying it, and for attempting to commit suicide.

In a motion issued by the state Commissioner of Police, the prosecution prayed the court to remand Omoun since the court lacks the jurisdiction to adjudicate on the suit, a request the court granted after entertaining objections from the defence counsel.

The court subsequently adjourned further hearing on the matter till December 30, 2020.

The Patani LGA chairman, it was alleged, broke into the residence of the commissioner, who is a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly at about 3a.m. on December 13, 2020, pulling down his gate with his Lexus 570 SUV and allegedly vandalising cars parked in the compound when he could not gain access into the commissioner’s house.

