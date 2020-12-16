Leadway Assurance Wins Award

Ebere Nworji

Leadway Assurance’s was recently decorated with the 2020 edition of the Best Workplaces Award Ceremony organised by the Great Place to Work Institute (GPTW) .

Leadway was crowned with the overall winner in the Silver Category.

The company, at the event, was positioned as one of Nigeria’s most valuable and employee-sensitive organisations

The Great Place to Work awards ceremony was instituted in Nigeria in 2012 by the Great Place to Work Institute, a global research and consulting firm best known for producing the Fortune 100 Best Companies list in the United States and similar lists in 45 other countries. The institute defines great workplaces as companies where employees trust the people they work with, take pride in their work and enjoy a good relationship with their colleagues.

According to the Great Place to Work Institute, “the Great Place to Work awards ceremony aims at celebrating outstanding performance in the Trust Index and Culture Audit Survey, in addition to showcasing best global practices in employee policies and programmes which exemplify the five dimensions of the Great Place to Work Model, namely credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie’’.

Reacting to Leadway Assurance feat at this year’s event, Human Resources Director, Leadway Assurance, Kunbi Adeoti, said the award was a, “testament to the company’s dedicated pursuit of excellence in the management of its greatest asset, which is its people.”

He said the acknowledgement given by the award as well as the reputation enjoyed by Leadway came through the consistent devotion of employees to operational improvements to promote and maintain competitive advantage.

He promised that the company’s workforce will continue to work hard towards maintaining the business approach.

Also speaking, the Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Assurance, Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale, expressed appreciation to the staff of the organisation, saying, “I would like to thank staff at Leadway for their contributions to making Leadway a Great Place to Work. As we celebrate this unique award, it is my hope and prayer that we will all double our resolve and commitment to making our organisation not just the best place to work, but the pride of the Nigerian employment market and a respected entity globally acknowledged for delivering high performance and creating value for our clients”

