WorldRemit Partners Nest to Empower African Entrepreneurs

Uche Nnaike

WorldRemit, a leading international payment company is partnering with Pan-African tech incubation hub, Nest Innovation Technology, to build scalable business models across Africa via the WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Programme.

The co-founder of Nest Innovation, Oluwajoba Oloba revealed this at a session with journalists.

Speaking on the partnership, Oloba said the WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Programme “will serve as a catalyst in building scalable business models across Africa as we enter into a new wave of business revolution.”

He said entrepreneurs would be equipped with effective skills and tools required to build and scale their businesses.

He said the Nest definitely “plays a big role in the partnership as it leads the designing of the digital business course, otherwise known as the learning modules that would be used in training selected entrepreneurs, while also mentoring them on innovative ways to manage and scale their businesses.

”Beyond training and mentoring, The Nest provides entrepreneurs, creatives, start-ups and small businesses with dynamic facilities and workspaces.”

Also at the session, the WorldRemit Country Manager, Nigeria and Ghana, Gbenga Okejimi said the partnership came right in time for impact as many small businesses had taken a hit in the course of the tumultuous year.

He commended the team of Nest Hub for their resolve at ensuring continuous education and enabling a thriving environment for startups and small businesses.

On the significance of the programme and the partnership, he said much of what Africa “is today is due to its entrepreneurship, which is a key driver for socio-economic progress through significant job creation and innovation. At WorldRemit, we want to be known for fostering the African entrepreneurship spirit.

“We want to be a part of Africa’s future prosperity. By helping build entrepreneurs across our African markets, we are enabling growth and development,” he said.

The WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Programme will run simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Zimbabwe from November 2020 through January 2021, empowering 50 aspiring and budding entrepreneurs.

In its quest to go beyond digitalising payment methods across the globe and strengthen its renewed commitment to creating opportunities, and facilitating development in Africa, WorldRemit will now equip African entrepreneurs with effective skill sets and tools to build, innovate and scale their businesses.

As a global market leader with a keen interest in emerging markets, the company said it understood the importance of entrepreneurship in Africa in growing its global market and was strategic in its choice of partners that could help bring the vision to life. Hence, its collaboration with Nigeria’s foremost innovation hub, The Nest was timely and purposeful.

Known for its efforts in fostering innovation for technology start-ups, helping entrepreneurs thrive and developing human capacity through training, funding, mentoring and collaboration, the Next brings a lot of advantage to play in the partnership with WorldRemit.

It will help in coordinating the identification and onboarding of shortlisted entrepreneurs, and developing relevant business learning content ranging from accounting to branding, legal matters, and business ethics.

