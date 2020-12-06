More Millionaires Emerge in Pure Bliss Promo

By Emma Okonji

The ongoing Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo, which has produced seven millionaires and other categories of winners, last week, produced another millionaire and an iPhone winner.

The winners were presented with cash and smartphone prizes in Lagos, during the prize presentation ceremony, witnessed by journalists and organised by OK Foods, makers of Pure Bliss and other brands of biscuits.

Speaking during the prize presentation, Brand Manager, OK Foods, Oluwaseyi Aderibigbe, said N60 million was set aside as prize for various winning categories in the Pure Bliss Millionaire promo.

OK Food presented a cash prize of N1 million to Ogor Ann Obiageri, an entrepreneur based in Lagos and one iPhone 11 to Adams Deborah, a first year student of Sociology from the University of Lagos.

According to Aderibigbe, winners emerged by purchasing the Pure Bliss biscuit and sending the code they found inside the pack to a designated number. Customers who participate stand the chance of winning various items, including cash prize of N1 million.

Giving details of the prizes, Aderibigbe said: “We have over N30 million worth of airtime to be won, cash prize of N1m each, for 15 lucky winners, high-end smartphones for 12 lucky winners, 24 television sets for 24 winners, 120 bluetooth speakers, 120 headsets and 480 product packs for our winners in the ongoing Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo. For the cash prize of N1 million, a total of seven millionaires have already emerged.

The promo will run till the end of the year or while stocks last.”

“We see the promo as a better way to reward our loyal customers and to impact on their lives. The essence is to light up the days of our consumers,” Aderibigbe added.

Obiageri, who was presented with N1 million, said: “I bought just one Pure Bliss biscuit for my daughter and sent the code inside the biscuit wrap and I was called to be informed that I have won N1 million. I am happy to win, and I am surprised I won because I was not expecting to win the N1 million prize.”

“When I first got the text informing me that I won, I quickly turned off my phone in excitement and after about 15 minutes, I turned it on again, just to be sure it was real and not scam. I later went online to verify and found out that it was true. Behold it is real, I have collected my N1 million cash prize. I thank Pure Bliss for organising the millionaire promo for its customers,” elated Aderibigbe said.

Obiageri promised to invest part of the money in her existing clothing business and the other part in a new line of business.

Deborah who was presented with an iPhone 11, said: “I eat Pure Bliss biscuit a lot, and I have won in other categories of recharge card, before winning the iPhone 11 smartphone.

Each time I purchase Pure Bliss biscuit, I always look out for the code to send to the designated number. I first received a text message that I have won a smartphone but I did not believe until someone from OK Foods called to confirm the winning and I was very happy. I am grateful to Pure Bliss for the promo and I am happy that I won iPhone 11 smartphone.”

