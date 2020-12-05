Peaceful Bye-election in Borno

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Bye-elections were conducted peacefully in Bayo and Nganzai state constituency of Borno state on Saturday.

The INEC Public Information Officer in Borno, Abba Liberty, confirmed this to journalists in Maiduguri.

He said voting was conducted in Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai at the Registration Area Center RAC due to the security challenges while that of Bayo was held in all the 59 polling units.

Liberty added that already collation of result had started in Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai as at 2:30pm.

A resident of Balbaya ward in Bayo told journalists anonymously that the turn up of voters was impressive with adequate deployment of security personnel.

