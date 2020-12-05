No Room for Disloyalty, Godfatherism, Army Warns Newly Promoted Generals

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Army high command yesterday charged 39 newly promoted senior officers, who were elevated to the rank of Major General to remain loyal to government.

The officers were also warned against reliance on godfathers in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, warned that there was no room for indiscipline and disloyalty.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony for the promoted officers held at the Command Officers Mess in Asokoro, Abuja, Buratai mandated the officers to take decisions that would deliver the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army.

He warned against hobnobbing with politicians to lobby for appointments.

He said the officers should rather lobby him “through hardwork, dedication and commitment to the service and the nation at large.”

The COAS further charged them to maintain a state of physical fitness in order to discharge their duties.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) (COPP), Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari through the Minister of Defence for approving the promotion, further urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Adeosun charged the newly decorated generals to abhor godfatherism and enthrone mentorship in relating to subordinates.

“Godfatherism destroys the military system and must be jettisoned for mentorship which promotes hard work and dedication to service.

“Your decisions will now affect your subordinates, superiors, families and the entire nation hence you must make proper decisions. You cannot afford to make careless mistakes, mentoring is seriously lacking in the system. What we have is god-fatherism. Godfatherism destroys the system,” he said.

According to him, “a godfather will only protect his god children from doing the hard job. He will shield them and indulging them from doing what is right procedurally and officially rather cutting corners for them but for a mentor, you make sure all your mentees are guided right.”

In his speech, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), warned the senior officers to avoid short cuts.

“With the promotion comes greater responsibilities and hence incompetence will be revealed if the promotion was not earned.

“There is no need for shortcut in life, just go with God given speed. If you are an average officer just accept it, if you are a brilliant officer it will show. Before now you were hiding under superiors, GOCs, TRADOC Commander, NDA Commandant and the rest but today you are exposed. You cannot say somebody is making you not to do your job,” he said.

The minister further told the newly promoted generals: “Your elevation has placed you among the few steering the affairs of the Nigerian Army.”

The decorated officers include the Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, Maiduguri, Maj.-Gen. Kalif Ibrahim and the Acting General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Sokoto, Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande.

Also decorated was the Acting Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Major General Hussain Ahmed.

Others are KN Garba, Auwalu Jibril Fagge, Aminu Bande, Chika victor Eze, Garba Audu, Kama I Yusuf, U U Bassey, OO Oluyede, J Ochefu Ochai, Boniface I Sinjen, Abdul Ibrabim.

Others include O.O. Oluyede, O.O. Soyele, SI Igbinonwanyia, MG Kangye, E.A.F. Undiadeye, I.S Ali, AM Dauda, JO Iwara, TT Numbere, OR Aiyenyigba, NC Ugbo, SG Mohammed, GU Chibuisi, H Ahmed, BU Yahaya, As Ndalolo, AA Fayemiwo, IM Jalo, E Akerejola, HG Tafida, PI Eze, AJ Fagge, AI Taiwo, S Dahiru, ML Augie, BH Mohammed, BA Tsoho, K Yunusa, LM Zakari and R Abubakar, among others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

