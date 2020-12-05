Hazmat Votes in Lagos East Senatorial Bye-election

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has voted in the ongoing Lagos East Senatorial District Bye-Election.

Hazmat cast his vote at Ward A4, Oke Balogun, Epe, around 11:20am.

He expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the election, even as he commended the electorate for their peaceful conduct.

He also praised security agents for their vigilance and conducts in the Epe Division.

“This election is very smooth and peaceful. I commend our people for their determination. I also commend our security agents for how they conducted themselves. They demonstrated high level of professionalism,” said Dr. Hamzat.

