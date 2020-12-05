Di’ja is Ready with ‘Inyamuri’

Mavin Records star, Di’ja, unveils a new single called ‘Inyamuri’. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

Off her forthcoming EP, “Aphropop vol. 1”, Mavin Records star Di’ja has dropped a new single ‘Inyamuri’, produced by DJ Coublon. She’s been working on a new set of projects with one of them, “Aphropop Vol. 1” almost ready to go, and the second, Vol. 2, in its final stages.

The Aphropop Series is aimed at appealing across all moods. “My project Aphropop Vol.1 and 2 is something I am excited about,” Di’ja, real name Hadiza Salma Blell revealed earlier in the year.

Talking about the new track, the songstress wrote via her Instagram page: “@coublon x @only1klem How do I talk about working with you both without crying tears of Joy? Please support our work by Pre-adding the link in my Bio. Muntanen Arziki Ranan Jumma’a zan sake sabon waka. Allah ya Kai mu. After the protests I realised we have allowed hate to grow so much we can’t get through to one another. I’m always curious where hate stems from because I love so deeply.

“By the way, this Cover was designed by one of my followers @mimieekay. #4dijanationbydijanation. Words have history and i want us to talk about. #Onelove #Inyamuri.”

‘Inyamuri’ follows ‘Ayo’ and ‘Yaraye Iye’, both of them very upbeat songs which she dropped months back. Only last year, she released the “Aphrodija” EP, and since then has released two other singles from her Aphropop Vol. 1. Di’ja’s recent releases have stayed more true to her Northern roots.

“In my life I constantly go back and forth with what I know. This is what defines who we are and what we have to share with the world. You are currently seeing a reflection of my life’s experiences and how it entwines with the path I have chosen as a career. I’m forever changing, infusing and evolving. How my music is interpreted is up to the listener. I hope you allow yourself to fall in love with my music. I won’t call it a shift, more like two sides of the same coin,” she said in recent interview.

Further on her forthcoming EP, the mother of two acknowledged that the Northern sound and the upbeat mood are common themes on the northern front. “Yes, my project Aphropop Vol.1 and 2 is something I am excited about. In truth all my backgrounds play a part in building the foundation of my songs, alongside infusions of what you have learned and entangled with along the way.”

