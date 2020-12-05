Bauchi By-election Witnesses Large Turnout of Voters, Emir Commends INEC

By Segun Awofadeji

Turnout of voters for the Dass State House of Assembly bye-election currently ongoing in Bauchi state has been described as very encouraging considering the number of voters at the various polling units.

THISDAY reports that at the Bagel and Social Welfare polling units, voters were seen on the queue for accreditation and voting which were done simultaneously, a development that made the exercise to run seamlessly.

After casting his vote at the Social Welfare polling center in Bundot ward, Special Adviser on Civil Servants and Labour Matters to the Governor of Bauchi State, Abdon Dalla Gin, commended INEC’s logistics arrangement, saying it has made the exercise smooth.

He said from the report he had received so far, the exercise was well arranged while voting material were distributed early enough to ensure that it was conducted peacefully.

Abdon Gin also commended the security arrangement put in place saying, “with what is on the ground, there is no room for breach of peace, you can see how people are behaving themselves orderly.”

He expressed optimism that the PDP will win the bye-election having campaigned at all the nooks and crannies of the LGA, coupled with the developmental projects the state government was doing across the state.

At the Palace of the Emir of Dass, the Emir, Bilyaminu Usman Othman, cast his vote and commended INEC for a proper arrangement for the exercise. He also commended the commission for early arrival of electoral materials, expressing confidence that the election will be free and fair.

