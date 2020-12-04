Stakeholders Mourn Former NCAA DG, Usman

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian aviation sector is mourning the passing of immediate past Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), late Captain Murtar Usman.

Usman, who died on Wednesday after a brief illness in a hospital in Zaria, Kaduna State was aged 64 years.

In its twitter handle, NCAA wrote, “The entire staff and Management of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) wish to announce the sudden death of its immediate past Director-General, Capt. Muhtar Shuaibu Usman.”

Usman will be missed by the industry especially at this time when the industry needed his wealth of experience most to survive this turbulent period of the coronavirus pandemic.

The late Usman was born on December 5, 1956, in the famous city of Zaria, in Kaduna State. He started his elementary education at Government Secondary Technical School, Soba and finished in 1972. In 1973, he proceeded to Government Technical College where he passed out in 1975 after obtaining Federal Craft Training Certificate.

Usman secured admission at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT), Zaria, in 1975 to pursue a course in Aero Electronics and Telecommunication where he obtained a Diploma certificate.

He trained in many areas of aviation and was also aeronautical engineer as well as a pilot.

The late Capt. Usman was a versatile aviator and a complete professional whose experience had spanned three decades.

During his career, he worked as a Flying Instructor at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT), Zaria from 1981 – 1985.

