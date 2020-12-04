Rotary Agbara Gets New President, Budgets N10.7 Million for Community Projects

The Rotary Club of Agbara, District 9110, recently crowned a new president to steer the helm of affairs of the club, just as it has budgeted the sum of N10.7 million for its 2020/21 community projects.

This was made known at the investiture of Rotarian Lucky A. Arhere as the 36th president and inauguration of the board of directors 2020/21 held recently at Alarco Hotels and Suites, Opic Estate.

According to Akhere, “as part of its activities to open opportunities for the less privileged people, the club would be focusing on maternal and child health, disease prevention and control, peace and conflict resolution, water and sanitation, basic education and literacy, economic and community development and planet earth.”

Outlining some of the projects to be executed by Rotary Club of Agbara, District 9110, during the course of this year, Arhere revealed that N7million has been enmarked for the construction of a block of three classrooms and and one office at Local Government Primary School, Igere, Opic Estate.

They also budgeted N500,000 for donation to two schools of children with special needs, another N700,000 for kitting of 300 public school pupils (purchase of school uniforms, school sandals for 200 indigent children at Idorawo and Igere villages), and N500,000 for the setting up and running two adult literary centers in Agbara and Igere.

Also, N1million for drilling and innovation of boreholes at Agbara, Ijury, Ipere, Petedo N250,000 for the construction of toilet in Agbara police station, N500,000 for the renovation of fence and soak away tank at NYSC lodge at Agbara, N300,000 for the economic empowerment of widows brought the sum total for the projects to N10,750,000.

Charging members and participants at the event to go forth and serve, the Guest Speaker, Mr. Eddie Odivwri, in his speech, titled ‘Called to Serve’ while asking them “how well are they serving”, urged them to serve selflessly, cheerfully, humbly and sacrificially.

Odivwri noted that the real effect of your service is directly proportional to the essence of your service.

“Are you like the typical Nigerian politicians who claims he is in office to serve but ends up aggregating all the benefits of the people for his own self and still claims he is serving the interest of the people.

“Do Nigeria politicians really serve the electorate? Are the voters not remembered only during election seasons?, he further queried.

According to the immediate past President, Pascal Orisakwe, “the theme of 2020 2021, Rotary opens opportunities is a reminder of the fact that Rotarians across the globe to devote their resources towards giving amazing opportunities to all people regardless of social cultural, religion and political barriers.”

Orisakwe noted that rotary is a key that opens opportunities for the less previlegded people across the world in seven areas of focus including maternal and child health care, disease prevention and control, peace and conflict resolution.

“Such opportunities are evident in the good works of Rotary which has kept us at the topmost spot among charitable organisations globally for a consistent period of 105 years,” he added.

The highlight of the event was the award presentation to well deserving personalities like Mr. Anthony Okafor and Prince Bayo Ikujenyo.

While Okafor received economic and community development award for his contributions to economic and community development, Ikujenyo received an award for his contributions towards youth, sport and community development.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

