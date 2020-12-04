Red Star to Automate System

Red Star Express Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost logistics solutions providers, has announced further investment in aspects of its business which should drive the company closer to total automation in its operations.

In a media chat, the Group Managing Director, Red Star Express Plc, Dr. Sola Obabori explained that the company has made significant investments in its operations; particularly in the acquisition of modern technology to aid the move towards automating its operations.

“Last year, we identified a few areas where we needed to improve on to take our business to new heights. One of those areas was the aspect of adding more automation to our operations. We are looking to deliver our services to customers in a quicker and sharper manner,” he said.

“Over the last few months, we have refined our offerings to cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Our customers are demanding more from us in terms of service delivery.

“Therefore, it is imperative that we adapt accordingly. Our operations hubs are being restructured to have the latest technology that will boost their output in terms of package processing, security, and delivery. We are working with the best technology firms around to ensure the desired outcome,” he added.

