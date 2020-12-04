Obudu Mountain Resort Readies for Christmas Celebrations

The once quiet Mountains of Obudu has become busy with continuous flood of visitors.

This back to life environment at Obudu has made the villagers and the management of the resort upbeat about the coming Christmas celebrations.

According to the Special adviser on Obudu Mountain Resort, Mr. Bobby Ekpenyong, lots of events and goodies have been lined up to entertain the expected visitors. For the Christmas weekend there will many entertainment packages lined up including the daily bonfire dances, waterpark parties and musical acts.

The famous Nigerian comedian, Gordons would be performing at the Ranch on Christmas Eve. The Special Adviser disclosed this to some tour operators who came on a fact-finding tour of the resort led by Mr. Ikechi Uko and his Naija7wonders team.

“We have worked Hard and restored almost everything at the Ranch. The Cable Car is working again, The Rooms are all receiving a touch up, the amenities getting attention. We are a work in progress taking lessons from the criticism and identified tags,” he said.

Before last December the Resort had been shut amidst management issues but since his appointment, Ekpenyong had engaged the staff and nearby villagers to help restore Nigeria’s leading attraction back to life.

Built since 1952 it served as a ranch but was rebuilt as a resort by former Governor Dr. Donald Duke who added new Mountain Villas and the Cable Car. Obudu Mountain reception is at 1580 metres high while the Presidential Lodge and the Famous Angel’s View is at 2500 Metres. There is a canopy walkway, a grotto, many waterfalls, waterpark and the Holy Mountains. “Obudu is Ready for the Tourists” says the Special Adviser.

