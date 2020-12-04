LADOL Boss Urges Private Sector to Embrace SDGs

Eromosele Abiodun

The Managing Director of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base (LADOL), Dr. Amy Jadesimi, has urged African private sector to embrace the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a template for their new economy business models.

She stated this while speaking at the Women Working for Change (WFC) virtual summit held in Lagos, recently.

“African private sector is largely unencumbered by legacy non-sustainable businesses and investments. This means that these African companies are set to flourish if they build businesses with new economy sustainable plans and targets.

“There is now no doubt that sustainability equals profitability, as proven in the Business and Sustainable Development Commission’s (BSDC) publication “Better Business Better World”, launched in 2016.

“The BSDC’s report identified USD 12 trillion in market opportunities for companies that focused on sustainable business models.

“The demographics of Africa offer a substantial opportunity for global wealth creation. However, we should recognise that the playing field is still tipped against local private companies. Organisations and investors that want to grow with and benefit from job and wealth creation in Africa, while ensuring that Africa industrialises sustainably, should ensure that they put their support and money in the hands of sustainable African companies.

“Most of the current investments / support coming into Africa now is still being channelled into large monopolies and companies that maintain the status quo,” she said.

This is just as the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has commended the management of LADOL for promoting transfer of technology from foreigners to Nigerians.

The new comptroller of NIS, Emmanuel Arogundade, Lagos Seaport and Marine Command, who recently visited LADOL Free Zone on familiarisation tour, said LADOL has promoted indigenisation policy by engaging more Nigerians to work in the work.

Meanwhile, Jadesimi, who spoke on the importance of removing bottlenecks and hurdles deliberately put in the place of indigenous private companies, whose growth was essential for continental prosperity, said, “Roughly 80 per cent of the jobs in Africa will be created by SME’s.

“It is as if instead of funding mobile phone companies thirty years ago – investors instead funded land line companies in the hope that they would develop mobile technology. A step change is needed, and as it happens it will result in a win, win for everyone – as prosperity in Africa will drive global peace and wealth creation,” she said.

Jadesimi explained that women consistently lead on sustainability, adding that evidence clearly showed that companies with women in leadership positions significantly outperform those that are 100 per cent male.

“So, achieving SDG Goal 5, female equality, and empowerment, is necessary to achieving all the other goals. For the continent of Africa, given the huge market opportunities, need to create new local companies and grow old ones – there is an urgent need to ensure that women are given the support they need to take leadership positions in the private and public sector,” she added.

Speaking at the familiarisation tour, Arogundade said LADOL has promoted indigenisation policy by engaging more Nigerians to work in the work.

“The transfer of technology, which the Federal Government is interested in, is being complied with 100 per cent at LADOL Free Zone. This is the essence of transfer technology, which is what Immigration supposed to monitor.”

