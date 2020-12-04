HoneyGlow Boss, Oyindamola, Takes Skin Business to another Level

Mary Nnah

Award winning business personality and CEO HoneyGlow Beauty World, Oyindamola Abiona has strived to earn a place among Nigerians Skincare Business clique in the country.

The soft spoken but versatile creative persona has cut her teeth in several creative endeavours, making her a rave of the moment among skincare business spotlights.

HoneyGlow Beauty World whose business blossomed from 2015 when she opened her online business, was among the reigning skincare Brand Online before she built her skincare mansion located in Iju Ishaga, Lagos.

Industrious and very meticulous Oyindamola is reveling in the euphoria of her acceptance and endorsement by NAFDAC which now makes her and her Honey Glow Beauty World brand, the top of the level in the therapy industry.

Born in Abeokuta Ogun State, August 8, 1977, she had her primary school education at Dairy Farm Agege Lagos and also her secondary school education at Sango Secondary School Agege and Lafro Gram Secondary School.

To boot, Abiona has been honored in many quarters as the Best Skincare Therapist in town and she has continued taking her brand to the next level as she aspires to be the best skincare in organics products in the country.

The vibrant skincare guru expressed hope for more achievement as she said she is not done yet with the brand HoneyGlow Beauty World.

“In an industry that is seemingly dominated by female folks, women have strived to break the glass ceiling which I would count myself among,” she said.

Oyindamola, a native of Ondo State, still remains one of a hard-working woman who still does a lot of research on skin care and still learns organic skincare to improve her knowledge of the business.

