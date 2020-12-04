Arik Air Declares 300 Staff Redundant

Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, coupled with stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) said it had declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations.

Adebanji Ola, manager, PR & Communications in a statement said the leadership of the impacted unions had been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.

“It is important to note that over 50 percent of Arik Air’s workforce of over 1,600 staff have been on furlough in the past six months on a base allowance.

“Decisions to let go off staff is naturally a difficult decision. Arik Air wishes the impacted staff well in their future endeavours,” Ola added.

