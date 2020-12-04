2020 BEETA Playwright Competition Begins

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF), led by actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, has announced the fourth edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition. The competition has berthed several stage productions such as ‘Our Son the Minister’ by Paul Ugbede, ‘Jagagba’ by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim and ‘Daughters of the East’ by Achalugo ChiomaEzekobe, with the playwrights who were past winners of the competition.

Since its inception, BEETA Playwright Competition has received over 1,000 entries and participation from 30 states in Nigeria and the diaspora community including countries like the US, the UK, Japan, Canada, Ghana, Italy, and Germany. The plays have all been produced by BUAF in different states across Nigeria and participated as part of University Campus Outreach.

The competition aims to find new voices in the literary genre of drama among Nigerian young playwrights. For the fourth edition, the theme is ‘Through the Ashes We Rise – Stories of Hope and Resilience in a New Nigeria’.

BUAF is calling for drama entries from young indigenous playwright between ages 18-40. The deadline for all entries is December 28, 2020.

The top 10 finalists will be treated to a writing bootcamp, with a winner emerging at the grand finale event. The best playwright will win N1 million (One Million Naira), a publishing deal with PaperWorth Books Limited and the play produced by BUAF. It will also be part of the nationwide University Campus Outreach, with performances in selected universities.

An esteemed panel of Judges for the competition includes award-winning playwright and Professor of Theatre Arts, Ahmed Yerimaas chairman; culture/film journalist and arts administrator, ShaibuHusseini; veteran actress and producer, Ego Boyo, theatre producer and writer, Ayo Jaiyesimi, director and actor, Kenneth Uphopho, and publisher/bookseller, Ibiso Graham-Douglas.

For this fourth edition, BUAF is partnering once again with Union Bank Plc, as high-ranking representatives of the bank not only recognise how invaluable the arts is to preserving and showcasing culture and history, but are also committed to developing talent in Nigeria. Also, Shell Petroleum Development Company is partnering with BUAF and expresses its commitment to enriching lives in the communities it is operating.

The competition is also supported by Paperworth Books Limited, Olajide & Oyewole LLP along with media support from The Guardian Nigeria, YNaija.com, Syncity and Bagus NG.

