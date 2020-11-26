Unemployment: Akeredolu Seeks Law to Control Population

By James Sowole

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday advocated the making of population law as one of the ways to arresting worrisome spate of youth unemployment in the country.

Akeredolu also called for the establishment of technology schools and trade centres to produce self-reliant youths who could be employers of labour.

The governor stated this during a ‘Summit On Youth Unemployment, #ENDSARS and Aftermath: The way Forward’, held at the International Culture and Event Centre (DOME) in Akure.

At the event attended by various stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups and students, the governor noted that the country must chart a new course to address the issue of youth unemployment.

He stressed that no state government, whether national or sub-national, can employ all the unemployed youths in the country.

While lamenting that the population is increasing daily in the country, Akeredolu pointed that a nation that has no population law is not prepared for growth.

He said: “We must be able to control our population through population law. We are almost the size of China population. But in China today, there is a law that you can’t have more than a child. We must be deliberate about this population law.”

The governor said the country must also look into the continuous registration and approval of universities, adding that establishment of technology institutions and trade centres should be encouraged to provide self-sustainable employment for the youths.

Akeredolu disclosed that before the #EndSARS protest, his administration has created the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA) to empower young entrepreneurs in the state.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, said the ailing private sector contributed to worsening the problem of unemployment in the country.

Alasoadura noted that the problem of youth unemployment predated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.